Second season of Kenyan reality series gets premiere date

Showmax has announced the highly anticipated return of reality dating show Take Me Home, with its 13-part second season premiering on January 31.

Take Me Home Season 2 will again follow three young couples on the verge of breaking up who are thrown into a luxurious villa with their exes.

Over an emotional rollercoaster of intimate dates, heartfelt conversations, and revealing encounters with their exes, these couples must confront their past and present relationships.

Will they rekindle old flames, forge new connections, or decide to part ways forever?

This new season will feature content creator Georgina Njenga alongside her former flame and former Machachari star Tyler Mbaya; former TikTok star couple Dance General and Joisij Smile; and up-and-coming TikTokers Chase Gommans and Prince Newton, among others.

Joining the new season as host is renowned MC and content creator Claudia Naisabwa, who replaces King Kalala from Season 1.

Claudia expressed her enthusiasm for the second season.

“I was excited to join Take Me Home as the host for this new season. Kalala was a fantastic host with her unique style. I have my own way of presenting, which I call ‘The Claudia Way.’ I wouldn’t compare us but instead, celebrate our differences. It’s going to be an emotional and unforgettable experience for everyone involved, especially for the audience.”

Take Me Home is produced by True D Pictures, the creative minds behind Nai-Rich and Kampala Creme.

Speaking on the inspiration for the show, creator Sammy Dee said that the idea came to him after a conversation with friends.

“The idea came from a conversation I had with some friends. We were discussing exes – how some people wouldn’t mind meeting them again, while others never really understood why their relationships ended in the first place.

“That got me thinking: what if we created a show that brings exes back together? It sounded crazy, but also intriguing. The first season was already wild, but this season takes it up a notch, including casting our new host, Claudia.

He further added that the new host Claudia has been doing a great job so far.

“She brings so much energy and relatability, which makes her perfect for the role. Of course, she has big shoes to fill from the previous season, but she has done an incredible job.”

“Fans can expect a rollercoaster of emotions. You will laugh, cry, and feel deeply connected to the couples’ stories. We kept things authentic and relatable, so it’s bound to tug at your heartstrings while also entertaining you,” he added.

The entire first season will stream exclusively on Showmax, ahead of its premiere.