Season ending FIM-Africa Motorcross set for Vipingo

Kenyan and Ugandan riders will renew their rivalry in the second and final round of the FIM Africa Central Africa Motocross Challenge (CAC).

The event will be held at the Vipingo Ridge racetrack and organised Mombasa Motor Club (MMC).

For the home riders, the event will also count towards the nineth and final round of the Kenya National Motocross Championship.

With epic jumps and a myriad of twists and turns, the CAC season-closer will definitely be a fun and fantastic challenge for every rider at any class.

Apollo Mbuki, Captain of Team Kenya at 2024 Motocross of African Nations (MXOAN) in Morocco MXOAN, will represent his country at MX1.

Also riding for Team Kenya will be lady rider Atete Benzinge who hopes to emerge the winner of her class min the male dominated sport.

All in all, it will be interesting to see how the rivalry between Kenyans and Ugandans pan out.

Ugandan riders showcased their prowess in leg 1 of this two-round FIM Africa CAC event in March at E-villas in Kalisizo Town Council in Kyotera District.

But Kenyan riders will be hoping to outpace their perennial track adversaries in the hot and humid Coast weather.

Although no one knows what’s up the sleeves of the riders, this will be known when the dust finally settles on Sunday.

Uganda won the first round of the CAC with a cumulative total of 1540 points against Kenya’s 179.

Regardless of round 1 standings, the rush for points will definitely add the much-needed zest to the prestigious regional series.

The CAC showpiece is the equivalent of “Elgon Cup” in rugby and “Victoria Cup” in Golf, where Kenyans and Ugandans compete on a home and away format of competition.

Fortune Emmanuel Ssentamu, Ashim Sserwadda, Isima Mukiibi, Wazir Al-Muzahim Ali Omar are among those expected to shine for Uganda at MX1.

Ugandans are enjoying top form at the present, having already outpaced their Kenyan race adversaries during the 2024 Motocross of African Nations (MxOAN) in Marrakech, Morocco.

The Motocross Cranes (who are also the defending CAC Champions) showcased remarkable speed and teamwork at the 2024 FIM Africa MXOAN in Morocco, taking home the silver in the team rankings.

Led by captain Stav Asiimwe Orland, who powered through to gold in the MX2 class, Uganda amassed an impressive 479 points as Kenya settled for fifth overall

Marrakech was a fantastic outing for Kenya, who were picked as hosts of the prestigious MXOAN in 2025.

The 2024 MXOAN was attended by 12 African countries pitting best of the African MX riders against each other.

Team Kenya’s 50cc and 65cc teams took the overall third country positions with some sterling individual performances from the young ladies: Chiara Hatanga and Jematia Kangongo, taking 2nd and 3rd places respectively in the 50cc ladies class.

Ciara and Kagongo will be conpeting in the North Coast Vipingo this weekend.

Benzinge attested to her riding antics as the top senior lady rider in the East Africa region with a third place podium finish in the WMX senior ladies class.