Sean Paul’s Nairobi concert wins over fans despite heavy rains

Jamaican dancehall icon Sean Paul thrilled his Kenyan fans with a stellar performance on Sunday night at the Kenya International Conference Centre (KICC).

Organised by Who Said, the event was a resounding success, drawing applause from fans who braved heavy rains to experience the unforgettable show.

Sean Paul delivered a high-energy setlist, performing crowd favourites like Temperature, Gimme the Light, and We Be Burnin’.

Spotted among the dancing crowds were celebrities such as Bien, Chiki Kiruka, Kate The Actress, Reality star actress Phoina, Diana Bahati to name a few.

Triumph amid heavy rains

Despite the weekend downpour, fans filled the venue, refusing to let the weather dampen their spirits.

“At 51, Sean Paul rocked that damn stage!”, concertgoer Sarah Waiswa said. “A time was had, rain and all!”

Sean Paul himself acknowledged the resilience of the crowd, expressing his admiration for their unwavering energy.

“Big up Nairobi for standing strong even in the rain! Respect every time!” he said during his set, drawing cheers from the audience. Later, on social media, he further praised the crowd by calling it a 10/10 experience.

A redemption for Kenyan event organisers?

The concert has sparked a wave of praise online, with fans contrasting the event’s success with recent controversies surrounding poorly managed events.

Over the past month, social media has been rife with criticism following the disappointing experience and technical difficulties experienced at the WalkerTown Festival which led to a subpar Lauryn Hill performance and Nyashinski’s last-minute failure to perform.

Recently, the chaos witnessed at South African sensation Uncle Waffles’ event has seen a section of Kenyan calling for better event management.

On platforms like X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram, fans commended Who Said for their exceptional planning and execution.

User @SharonNjoroge posted, “To the event organizers, and sponsors of this top-notch Sean Paul event… we want more!” while another user @byNivN called it “concert of the year.”

The praise highlights a growing demand for higher standards in the Kenyan entertainment scene.

In response, organisers Who Said Kenya, thanked the fans for showing up and making the event unforgettable.