Saudia Group leads global ranking for On-Time Performance

Saudia Group has seen its two subsidiaries, Saudia and Flyadeal feted for exceptional On-Time Performance (OTP) which saw the two airlines ranked first and second in their respective categories by the independent aviation tracking site, Cirium.

The new ranking for the month of November indicates that Saudia, the national flag carrier of Saudi Arabia, emerged as the new leader among global industry peers, ranking first in OTP with an impressive on-time arrival rate of 89.85pc.

Saudia which emerged first in June and July ranking operated more than 16,300 flights during the month under review reiterating it integration and efficiency in its operations.

“These outstanding results underscore the strategic importance of safe and timely operations, which significantly enhance customer confidence across our entire group. Saudia and Flyadeal’s commitment to operational excellence is a testament to the collective efforts of our dedicated front-line staff and the invaluable support from all Saudia Group business units,” said Ibrahim Al-Omar, Director General of Saudia Group.

On the other hand, Flyadeal which is Saudia Group’s low cost carrier achieved an OTP of 90.48pc, securing the second position in the global low-cost airline category for the second consecutive month. The airline was ranked first in this category in September 2024.

“It’s fantastic to see Saudia take the top spot as the most on-time global airline in November, paired with sister carrier Flyadeal which secured an impressive second place in the LCC category. These achievements really demonstrate the exceptional operational success of the Saudia Group. Their ongoing dedication to excellence and ability to deliver outstanding results month after month is truly commendable. They continue to set high standards and reinforce their significant impact on the airline industry” added Jeremy Bowen, Cirium Chief Executive Officer.

The group is now targeting to add at least 130 new aircrafts within few years in order to align with the plan to double its seating capacity, reach new global destinations, as well as its commitment to bring the world to Saudi Arabia in line with Vision 2030.

Saudia current fleet consists of 144 aircraft connecting the Kingdom with over 100 global destinations.

Flyadeal which has a fleet of 36 Airbus A320 family aircraft operating from Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam now plans to expand its flight options significantly as the airline embarks on an international expansion drive.