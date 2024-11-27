FootballSports

Saka stars as Arsenal thrash Sporting Lisbon

Bernard Okumu
By Bernard Okumu
Arsenal got back to winning ways in the Champions League with a commanding 5-1  victory over Sporting at Estadio Jose Alvalade.

Gabriel Martinelli tapped home from Jurrien Timber’s low cross as Mikel Arteta’s side went in front early on.

They doubled the lead in similar fashion, Bukayo Saka getting in behind the Sporting defence and firing the ball across the box for Kai Havertz to prod in from close range.

Gabriel scored his first Champions League goal on the stroke of half-time, powering in a header from a Declan Rice corner.

Shortly after the break Goncalo Inacio got a goal back for Sporting with a smart left-footed strike but it was a mere consolation for the hosts.

Ousmane Diomande was lucky to avoid a second yellow card when he went straight through the back of Martin Odegaard and conceded a penalty.

Saka scored the resulting spot-kick, whipping it into the bottom corner.

Mikel Merino’s fierce strike from the edge of the area was parried by home goalkeeper Franco Israel into the path of Leandro Trossard, who headed into an empty net for Arsenal’s fifth goal.

The result means Arsenal move up to seventh in the Champions League table while Sporting are a place behind them, with both sides on 10 points.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

