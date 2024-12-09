Safaricom, Rotary Kenya partner to boost maternal healthcare, blood donation 

In a move to address Kenya’s healthcare challenges, Safaricom PLC and Rotary Kenya have announced a groundbreaking partnership aimed at enhancing maternal and child health services while tackling the country’s critical blood shortage crisis.

The collaboration, which focuses on upgrading facilities at Pumwani Maternal and Referral Hospital, introduces an innovative funding mechanism through Safaricom’s Bonga Points loyalty program.

Under the agreement, Safaricom will convert customer-donated Bonga Points into cash, with each point initially valued at Ksh 0.20.

The value of the Bonga Points will subsequently increase to Ksh 1 once the program reaches 200 million points.

The partnership addresses a pressing national healthcare challenge; Kenya currently faces a severe blood shortage, with only 254,519 units collected against a national target of 547,910 units.

To combat this shortfall, the initiative includes plans to construct two modern blood banks in collaboration with the Kenya Tissue and Transplant Authority (KTTA).

The project will also see substantial upgrades to Pumwani Hospital’s newborn unit, including installation of modern incubators, enhancement of hospital warming systems and upgrade of theatre facilities.

Additionally, the hospital’s human milk bank will be expanded and a Mother and Child Care Center established within the facility.

Rotary District 9212, along with the Rotary Clubs of Nairobi Connect and Nairobi Milimani, has committed to mobilizing at least 5 million Bonga Points during the 2024/2025 Rotary year.

Safaricom will provide technical support and digital platforms to facilitate the donation process.

The three-year agreement represents a novel approach to healthcare funding in Kenya, allowing ordinary citizens to contribute to healthcare improvement through their accumulated Bonga Points.

The initiative is expected to significantly impact maternal and child health outcomes while helping Kenya achieve its blood donation targets for the first time.

The partnership is in line with Rotary’s global focus areas of maternal and child health and disease prevention, while leveraging Safaricom’s extensive customer base and digital infrastructure to create sustainable healthcare solutions for vulnerable communities.

Members of the public can participate in this initiative by donating their Bonga Points through Safaricom’s platform, contributing directly to the improvement of healthcare services at Pumwani Hospital and the establishment of crucial blood banking facilities across the country.