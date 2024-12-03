Rwandan President Paul Kagame receives Prof. Kingsley Moghalu, ASG President

Rwanda’s President Paul Kagame hosted Professor Kingsley Chiedu Moghalu, the President of the African School of Governance (ASG), at Urugwiro Village in Kigali.

The gathering reaffirmed President Kagame’s dedication to promoting transformative leadership and governance throughout the continent in his dual roles as President of Rwanda, the ASG host nation, and as Co-Founder of ASG.

Established in October 2024 and headquartered in Kigali, the African School of Governance seeks to give aspiring African leaders the know-how and abilities they need to propel the continent’s progress.

To develop the next generation of visionary African leaders, the school will provide graduate programs in governance, management, leadership, policy, and research.

President Kagame highlighted the importance of ASG, noting that the institution will “carry the aspirations of the African continent.”

The Rwandan leader recalled that ASG was conceived because, although there have been several initiatives to develop the African continent rapidly and there have been some results, the tangible outcomes from these initiatives have been inadequate relative to the pace of change needed.

ASG was founded in the expectation that, through its teaching, research, and advocacy, “something convincing, that would change the lives of Africans in reality, will emerge.”

He believed that this missing link lay in a mindset shift amongst Africans about their identity and confidence in a competitive world, coupled with a capacity for effective governance in African countries based on knowledge and skills to turn good intentions into concrete reality on the ground.

The ASG’s mission is to provide this missing link.

Professor Moghalu briefed President Kagame on the accreditation process for ASG, now virtually complete, and a decision is expected shortly; recruitment of faculty and academic support staff; plans for pan-African student recruitment from across all African countries; a planned “Grand Launch” of ASG in January 2025 ahead of the targeted opening of the institution’s doors to full-time and executive Master of Public Administration (MPA) students in September 2025; and resource mobilisation plans for the university.

“It is an honour to have had an audience with the Rwandan President and Co-founder of the African School of Governance, H.E. Paul Kagame, this afternoon. I deeply appreciate his vision and support for the school and his commitment to Africa’s progress and transformation,” said Prof. Moghalu after the meeting with the Rwandan leader, expressing gratitude for President Kagame’s strong support.

The African School of Governance is poised to become a pivotal institution in addressing Africa’s leadership and governance challenges, fostering good governance, and advancing sustainable development.