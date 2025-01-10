Ruto urges Kenyans to disregard negative sentiments on social media

President William Ruto has called on Kenyans to disregard the negative sentiments circulating on social media about his administration.

On the second day of his tour in the North Rift region, Ruto who is in Uasin Gishu County reiterated that despite the criticism from opponents, his administration has made significant progress in ensuring the well-being of all Kenyans, although some are unwilling to acknowledge this.

“I want to assure you that Kenya is changing for the better. The work you entrusted to us is progressing rapidly. Ignore those who are on social media spreading lies and engaging in gossip,” he stated.

“Do not be swayed by gossip, rumours, and the lies propagated by individuals on social media who have no alternative plans or viable solutions for our country,” he added.

While addressing residents of Kesses, he said the current situation in the country is an improvement compared to when he assumed leadership in September 2022.

“Nataka niwahakikishie Kenya inasonga mbele na Kenya inabadilika. Ile kazi mlitupatia inatembea kama risasi. Wachana na wale wako katika mitandao wa kusema fitina na uongo na kuendesha porojo,” he said.

Ruto noted that some individuals have resorted to social media to tarnish the image of his administration, but he asserted that they will not succeed because Kenyans will ultimately judge for themselves whether he has fulfilled his promises.

“To those who believe they can sabotage the development of our nation and the progress of Kenya, I want to tell them for free that they will not only fail, but they will fail miserably,” he assured.

He stated that his strategy has thus far helped stabilize the economy, paving the way for the rollout of all the development initiatives he pledged to the country. He accused his critics of turning a blind eye on the challenges faced in the country during his election.

“We faced economic challenges. The value of the dollar had risen, but now it is depreciating; inflation was high, and we have managed to lower it. However, there are those who spread falsehoods,” he said.

Some of the leaders accompanying the president on the tour, including Majority Leader in the National Assembly Kimani Ichung’wah and Cabinet Secretaries Opiyo Wandayi (Energy) and Salim Mvurya (Sports), defended him against claims of failing the country.

“Wakati watu wengine wanaendelea kueneza uvumi, chuki na fitina katika mtandao, sisi tuko busy kwa ground. Wakati ukifika tutakutana nao kwa ground,” said Wandayi.

“Ulichukua hatamu za uongozi kwa wakati mgumu sana. Wakati wa madeni, na wakati uchumi ulikuwa unaanguka. Lakini kwa sasa vigezo vyote vya uchumi vinaonyesha kuwa Kenya inaelekea mahali pazuri,” added Mvurya.

“Kuna wengine wanasema eti ‘Ruto Must Go’, aende wapi? Hakuna mahali rais anaenda. Tunataka aendelee kutufanyia kazi,” argued Tindi Mwale, MP for Butere.

“Wewe rais (William Ruto) na naibu wako (Kithure Kindiki) mjipe shughuli na kazi ya mwananchi wa kawaida. Hawa watu wa kelele niachiwe nipelekane na wao, nikanyange shingo, akipumua nikanyange tena,” vowed Ichung’wah.