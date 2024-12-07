Ruto urges EAC to back Raila Odinga for AU Commission Chair

President William Ruto has urged the East African Community (EAC) to unite in supporting former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s bid for the African Union Commission (AUC) chairmanship.

President Ruto emphasized that Odinga’s extensive experience, commitment to pan-African ideals, and dedication to fostering regional integration make him the ideal candidate to lead the AUC.

He expressed confidence that Odinga’s leadership would amplify both the region’s and Africa’s voice on the global stage.

“Odinga’s leadership will enable the EAC to champion its shared priorities, protect its interests, and accelerate Africa’s development agenda,” President Ruto said.

The President called on all EAC partner states to rally behind Odinga’s candidacy, stating that a united East Africa would not only demonstrate regional solidarity but also reaffirm the bloc’s commitment to shaping the future of the continent.

“I call upon all EAC Partner States to rally behind his candidacy. A united East Africa supporting his bid will not only demonstrate our collective resolve, but also affirm our commitment to shaping the future of our continent,” he said.

President Ruto made these remarks during the official opening of the 14th Inter-Parliamentary Games in Mombasa County.