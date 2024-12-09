Ruto, Uhuru to consult regularly on pertinent issues affecting Kenya

President William Ruto and his predecessor, Uhuru Kenyatta, have pledged to engage in regular consultations on important issues affecting Kenya.

This commitment was confirmed through communications from both leaders following a meeting at Uhuru’s residence in Ichaweri, Gatundu, Kiambu County, on Monday.

Separate statements released by their offices indicated that Ruto and Uhuru have agreed to keep open lines of communication to address key national matters.

“The two discussed topics concerning Kenya’s national interest, particularly those raised by citizens as challenges to their well-being,” stated a release from the Uhuru Kenyatta Institute (UKI).

The office of the fourth president emphasized that it is standard and advisable for “sitting and former Presidents to engage and consult on national issues for the benefit of the citizenry.”

UKI confirmed that former President Kenyatta is open to private or public consultations to contribute to building a hopeful, prosperous, united, and stable nation.

Additionally, the Institute noted that Uhuru encouraged President Ruto to continue fostering a broader political consensus that promotes inclusivity in governance and development at all levels. He also reiterated the necessity of a vibrant opposition, which is crucial for the country’s democracy.

The statement indicated that the former President made recommendations on critical issues for stabilizing the country, with transparency and accountability being top priorities.

“He stressed that in a democracy, sector practitioners need to be consulted continuously and sustainably because they usually have solutions themselves,” said UKI.

The reestablishment of the country’s electoral agency was also discussed, with both leaders recognizing the urgent need to reconstitute the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) transparently.

“Further continuous engagements are the solution to an all-inclusive democratic process. Even good ideas that are not implemented transparently will create suspicion and mistrust,” noted Uhuru Kenyatta’s office.

During the meeting, President Ruto agreed to involve all stakeholders to alleviate unnecessary tensions in the country and to propose a reconciliatory way forward.

“He stressed that the tensions caused by the elections are over, and it is time to focus on the future as one people,” the statement concluded.