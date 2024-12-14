Ruto to preside over Kenya Navy’s 60th anniversary celebrations

President William Ruto will today preside over the Kenya Navy’s 60th anniversary celebrations at the Mtongwe Navy Base in Mombasa.

The event, set to begin at 7:30AM commemorates Kenya Navy’s rich history and its commitment to safeguarding the nation’s maritime security and sovereignty.

Established in 1964, the Kenya Navy is mandated to defend the country’s territorial integrity against external aggression and support civil authorities during emergencies and disasters.

The force is headed by Commander Major General Paul Owuor Otieno, with Brigadier John Sankale Kiswaa serving as Deputy Commander.

The Kenya Navy also plays a role in maintaining peace in regions affected by unrest, responding to emergencies, and preventing potential threats to ensure a secure maritime environment.