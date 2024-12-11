Ruto signs Parliamentary Bills to boost BETA

President William Ruto has signed seven Parliamentary Bills that seek to accelerate the implementation of the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda.

They are Kenya Revenue Authority (Amendment) Bill 2024, the Kenya Roads (Amendment) Bill 2024, the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (Amendment) Bill 2024 and the Statutory Instruments (Amendment) Bill 2023.

Others are the Business Laws (Amendment) Bill 2024, the Tax Procedures (Amendment) Bill 2024 and the Tax Laws (Amendment) Bill 2024.

The Kenya Revenue Authority (Amendment) Bill 2024 provides for the appointment of deputy commissioners by the Commissioner-General. However, the appointments will be subject to the approval of the Board.

The Bill further amends the KRA Act, giving the National Treasury Cabinet Secretary power to waive the penalty payable by an appointed agent who fails to transfer funds collected if the failure was inadvertent.

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (Amendment) Bill 2024 seeks to effect the recommendations and views of the public submitted by the National Dialogue Committee on governance.

It also amends the provisions of the EACC Act prescribing the qualifications for appointment of the chairperson of the commission.

The Bill requires that the commission chairperson be a person qualified to hold the office of a judge of the High Court.

This will enable the office holder to offer leadership and strategic direction to the commission.

Meanwhile, the Business Laws (Amendment) Bill 2024 seeks to amend various Acts of Parliament to boost financial stability, protect depositors and promote integrity in the financial services sector.

It also promotes the ease of doing business through the amendment of the Kenya Accreditation Service Act and to provide mandatory accreditation of conformity assessment institutions by the Kenya Accreditation Service.

Further, the Bill amends the Special Economic Zones Act to empower the respective Cabinet Secretary to set the minimum amount to be invested in a special economic zone and for a one-stop shop where enterprises can send all their applications for ease of doing business.

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, Treasury Cabinet Secretary Mbadi, National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula, Attorney-General Dorcas Oduor, MPs led by the Majority Leader Kimani Ichungw’ah, among others, were present at the function held at State House, Nairobi.