Ruto promises to continue building bridges to steer country towards prosperity

President William Ruto pledged on Thursday that he will continue reaching out to all political leaders in Kenya as part of his commitment to guiding the nation towards prosperity.

Speaking a few days after visiting his predecessor, Uhuru Kenyatta, at his home in Ichaweri, Kiambu County, the head of state noted that he will sustain his efforts to build bridges noting that collectively, leaders can help the nation overcome every challenge it may face.

“I will continue to reach out to Kenyans of all walks of life, regardless of their ideological persuasion, to maximize the cross-pollination of the flower of our Republic and guarantee robust seeds for future seasons,” he said during Jamhuri Day celebrations at Uhuru Gardens in Nairobi.

Having also reached out to former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, Ruto stated that his intention is to foster inclusive leadership by engaging with leaders across the political spectrum, where building consensus on critical national issues becomes the norm.

The head of state commended Uhuru and Raila for their demonstrated willingness to rally behind his agenda to unite the country.

“I am grateful to distinguished patriots who have demonstrated outstanding leadership across the political aisle for the spirit of goodwill in which we have engaged to address critical national issues, including resolving the inclusivity challenge by formulating a broad-based government,” he said.

“I also appreciate the good wishes, encouragement and support from leaders with whom I continue to discuss matters of importance to our nation. I am persuaded that together, we can achieve much more and much sooner for Kenya and that the future of our dreams is now within sight,” added President Ruto.

At the same time, President Ruto disclosed that he takes a keen interest in feedback from all Kenyans, noting that they represent their true feelings about the state of the nation.

“Over time, we have made gradual and steady changes to many of the economic development strategies in order to take on board feedback from the people. In fact, the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda has in-built mechanisms to improve on the basis of this feedback because we recognize that, as leaders, every day of work is a day of learning from the people and that every good idea must always give way to a better one. Listening, therefore, is a primary component of effective leadership, and national transformation is a collective enterprise of all citizens,” he said.