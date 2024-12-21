Ruto mourns former Minister Nathan Munoko

President William Ruto has mourned the death of former Minister Nathan Munoko.

In a post on X, President Ruto said the country has lost a selfless and dedicated leader who served with distinction.

He eulogized Munoko -one of Kenya’s pioneer politicians who worked as a Minister, Assistant Minister and MP as a progressive, focused and a trendsetter.

He prayed for strength and peace for his family, friends, and the people of Bungoma County during this difficult time.

Munoko served the country in various capacities in the 1960s towards 1980s, first as the Member of Parliament for Bungoma Central.

He later served as Assistant Minister where he held various portfolios including Assistant Minister for Co-operatives and Marketing in 1964, Assistant Minister for Housing and Social services in 1965, Assistant Minister for Local Government in 1966 and Assistant Minister for Agriculture in 1974.

Munoko later served as Minister for Works from 1975 to 1979.