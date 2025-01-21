Ruto: I will keep every promise I made to people of Kenya

The government is fulfilling the pledges it made to Kenyans and will not stop until every single promise is delivered, President William Ruto said.

The President expressed his determination to transform the country through initiatives aimed at improving the lives of Kenyans.

Speaking at the launch of the Last Mile Connectivity project in Shinyalu, Kakamega County, on Tuesday, President Ruto stated that his transformation agenda must succeed.

The programme is part of a broader electrification effort for the entire region, which has already connected thousands of households to electricity.

“The projects we are undertaking are the same ones I promised you during the last General Election,” he said.

He noted that Kakamega County has been allocated KSh2.9 billion to connect more than 35,000 households, with Shinyalu receiving KSh243 million to connect 2,500 households to electricity.

“Every household will be connected to electricity. Whether you live in a mud house or a permanent house, you will be connected to electricity for free. All you will do is pay your monthly bill. It is cheaper compared to using kerosene,” President Ruto said.

At the same time, President Ruto assured residents that the government has secured funds to tarmac the Airport-Shinyalu-Chepsonoi road, amid cheers from the crowd.

“I know this road has been of great concern to you and your leaders. I want to announce here today that the tendering process will be completed soon,” he said.

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki urged Kenyans to rally behind the President as he delivers on his campaign promises.

He pointed out that national unity helps consolidate efforts towards national development, making it easier to advance the country.

“We must all support President William Ruto in his desire to unite all Kenyans. We must walk together as a nation. That is the most effective way of bringing development to our people,” he said.

He noted that working together will help connect more Kenyans to electricity, improve healthcare delivery in hospitals, tarmac the roads, and ultimately enhance the economy for all.

President Ruto was accompanied by Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula, Cabinet Secretaries Wycliffe Oparanya (Cooperatives) and Opiyo Wandayi (Energy), Governor Fernandes Barasa (Kakamega), and several MPs, among other elected leaders.