Ruto hosts Ghana’s Mahama, Ex-PM Raila Odinga

President William Ruto on Sunday hosted his Ghana’s President-elect John Mahama and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga at his home in Kilgoris, Narok County.

The meeting coincided with the final stages of campaigning for the African Union Commission, with Raila contesting to become the next AUC Chairperson in elections scheduled for February 2025.

Ruto thanked Mahama “for declaring his support for Hon Raila Odinga‘s African Union Commission chairperson candidature,”.

In line with Odinga’s mission at the AU, Ruto confirmed that he also discussed the expansion of intra-African trade under the African Continental Free Trade Area with Mahama.

The President expressed confidence that Raila, as the Kenyan candidate, will emerge victorious and be crowned the next AUC Chairperson.

“2025 ni mwaka Baba (Raila Odinga) atakuwa Chairman wa Africa Union Commission na atusaidie kuunganisha bara la Afrika vile ametusaidia kuunganisha Kenya,” he said while in Homabay County.

Additionally, Ruto noted that Kenya will enhance its relations with Ghana to encompass more sectors, including trade and investment, agriculture, mining, tourism, and oil and gas.

“This will broaden opportunities for the people of the two countries and ensure our shared prosperity,” he stated.

The Kenyan president also indicated that he will attend Mahama’s swearing-in ceremony in Accra, scheduled for next month.

Last week, President Ruto hosted outgoing African Union Commission Chairperson Moussa Faki at his home where they discussed, among other things, the proposed AU reforms and the upcoming election of the AUC Chairperson.

“We are implementing reforms at the African Union’s structure to make it more effective and efficient in pursuing the continent’s interests,” said Ruto

Ruto has also indicated that he will commence another tour of the continent at the beginning of the year to gather support for the former Prime Minister.

Raila is competing against Mahmoud Ali Youssouf from Djibouti and Richard Randriamandrato from Madagascar for the seat.