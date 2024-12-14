Ruto: Gov’t to allocate resources for military modernization

President William Ruto has announced plans to modernize the operations of the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) as part of the government’s strategy to enhance national security.

Speaking during the Kenya Navy 60th anniversary celebrations at the Mtongwe Navy Base in Mombasa, Ruto affirmed his administration’s readiness to allocate resources toward enhancing the armed forces’ capabilities.

“We are now ready to deploy resources for the modernization of not just our police but also our military,” Ruto said, adding that the move aligns with the government’s vision of anchoring development on peace, security, and stability.

The President disclosed ongoing discussions with the Ministry of Defence and the Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) regarding the upgrading of military operations.

“Having stabilized the economy and with our housing and universal health coverage plans on course, we are now ready to deploy resources toward modernizing our military,” he stated.

Ruto further reaffirmed the government’s support for the military, urging the men and women in uniform to maintain high standards.

“We want to celebrate future achievements by making even more progress. You have my full support as we build the institutions that support the progress of our nation,” he said.

The Head of State also stressed the need for unity and patriotism as key tenets of a successful nation.

“We do not have a spare nation. This is our moment to make Kenya great,” he stated.