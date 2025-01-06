AfricaLocal News

Ruto flies to Ghana to attend Mahama’s inauguration

Eric Biegon
By Eric Biegon
1 Min Read

President William Ruto is set to depart for Accra, Ghana, on Monday to attend the inauguration ceremony of Ghana’s President-elect, John Dramani Mahama.

Mahama visited Kenya on December 29, 2024, and extended a special invitation to Ruto to attend the event.

During his time in Accra, State House spokesperson Hussein Mohamed revealed that President Ruto will engage in discussions with Heads of State and Government, including President-elect Mahama. The talks will focus on key areas of mutual interest and cooperation, such as trade, energy, oil, textiles, agriculture, and diplomatic relations.

“Kenya and Ghana share a long-standing, cordial relationship that dates back to thepre-independence era, with both countries drawing inspiration from each other’s liberation movements during their respective struggles for liberation, guided by thespirit of pan-Africanism,” Mohamed added.

In a statement, the spokesperson also confirmed that President Ruto will use this visit to discuss reforms of the African Union aimed at improving institutional efficiency and strategic focus.

“Additionally, he will express gratitude for Ghana’s support of Hon. Raila Odinga’s candidacy for the African Union Commission (AUC) chairperson position, while continuing to advocate for Hon. Odinga by highlighting his pan-African vision and proven leadership credentials,” said Mohamed.

