Ruto dismisses critics, says vaccination will enhance productivity

President William Ruto when he hosted a delegation of leaders and residents of the Maa community in Kilgoris, Narok county.

President William Ruto has dismissed critics of planned nationwide vaccination exercise saying livestock have always been vaccinated against diseases to enhance productivity.

Speaking in Kilgoris when meeting elders from the Maa community on Monday, the head of state emphasised that the vaccine will not be mandatory, adding that farmers who oppose it can choose not to participate.

He further noted that the program is designed to support all livestock farmers, similar to the way the government has been funding the coffee sector and sugarcane millers.

He at the same time  implored pastrolists to upgrade their livestock by inseminating using superior breeds.

He also announced that the government has allocated 2 billion shillings for the leather value chain.

