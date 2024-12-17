Ruto defends livestock vaccination amidst propaganda

President William Ruto has reaffirmed the government’s commitment to proceed with the nationwide livestock vaccination programme scheduled for January 2024, dismissing propaganda and misinformation spread by some leaders.

Speaking at the annual Kimalel Goat Auction in Baringo County on Tuesday, the President said the vaccination initiative is critical for disease control and boosting the quality of livestock products to meet international market standards.

“We are determined to vaccinate our livestock to improve product quality, enhance market access, and increase earnings for farmers,” said President Ruto.

He emphasized that opposition to the programme would not derail its implementation.

The President noted that diseases have impeded local meat products from accessing regional and global markets.

He assured Kenyans that locally produced vaccines by Kenyan scientists would be used, urging critics to provide alternatives if opposed.

“If it’s safe to vaccinate humans, how can vaccinating animals be dangerous? Leaders opposing this should stop misleading Kenyans with fake news,” he remarked.

President Ruto called on leaders to focus on constructive engagement rather than theatrics, emphasizing the importance of unity and collaboration in addressing the country’s challenges.

He also praised the efforts of leaders, security officers, and residents in restoring peace along the Kerio Valley, which has suffered from banditry and cattle rustling.

“The power of unity and teamwork has transformed this region. Let us set aside political differences and work together for peace and prosperity,” he urged.

The President announced plans to invest Ksh 50 million in establishing a livestock training centre in Baringo County, set up a green energy-powered special economic zone, and initiate plans for a university in the area.

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki echoed the President’s sentiments, urging Kenyans to support the vaccination programme for healthier livestock and better market access.

“Let us ignore propaganda and prioritize healthy animals that meet international standards,” said Prof. Kindiki.

National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wa highlighted the benefits of the vaccination programme for boosting livestock trade, while Senate Majority Leader Aaron Cheruiyot criticized detractors for opposing an exercise they know little about.

Baringo Governor Benjamin Cheboi and Isiolo Governor Abdi Guyo pledged their support, emphasizing that vaccination has always been part of responsible livestock management.

“Even the goats we are selling today have been vaccinated. No one should lecture us on this matter,” said Governor Cheboi.

The event was also attended by Cabinet Secretaries Kipchumba Murkomen (Sports) and Andrew Karanja (Agriculture), as well as other top government officials, MPs, and MCAs.