Ruto congratulates Namibia President-elect Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah

Muraya Kamunde
By Muraya Kamunde
2 Min Read
Namibia’s President-elect Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah

President William Ruto has sent a message of congratulations to Namibia’s President-elect Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah.

In his message, Kenya’s Head of State said that Netumbo Nandi’s election victory is a powerful reminder that there is no limit to what one can achieve in politics.

Netumbo Nandi is the fourth ever elected woman President .in Africa

“Congratulations Your Excellency Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah on your election as the fifth President of the Republic of Namibia,” said President William Ruto.

“Your election as Namibia’s first woman President – and the fourth ever elected woman President in Africa – is a powerful reminder to the people of our continent that there is no limit to what they can achieve in politics,” he added.

The 72-year-old made history by being elected as Namibia’s first female president after garnering more than 57% of the vote, with her closest rival, Panduleni Itula, getting 26%, according to the electoral commission.

Nandi-Ndaitwah has been a loyal member of the governing party, Swapo, since she was a teenager and pledges to lead Namibia’s economic transformation.

She was born in 1952, in the northern village of Onamutai. She was the ninth of 13 children and her father was an Anglican clergyman.

At the time, Namibia was known as South West Africa and its people were under occupation from South Africa.

Nandi-Ndaitwah joined Swapo, then a liberation movement resisting South Africa’s white-minority rule, when she was only 14.

A passionate activist, Nandi-Ndaitwah became a leader of Swapo’s Youth League.

