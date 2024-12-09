Ruto congratulates Ghana president-elect Mahama, pledges continued cooperation

President William Ruto has congratulated John Mahama on his victory in the just-concluded Ghanaian elections.

Mahama, 65, previously served as Ghana’s president from 2012 to 2017, when Akufo-Addo succeeded him. He lost the 2020 election but made a stunning comeback this year.

In his congratulatory message, Ruto praised the electoral process in the West African nation, calling it a clear demonstration of maturity and institutional integrity

“Your Excellency and Dear Mr. President-Elect,​​​ on behalf of the Government and the People of Kenya and on my own behalf, I convey to Your Excellency and through you to the Government and the People of the Republic of Ghana my heartfelt congratulations on your successful election as the President of the Republic of Ghana” he said.

“Your Excellency, I must at the outset commend Ghana for the conduct of the just-ended elections which clearly demonstrated your country’s democratic maturity and institutional integrity, factors critical to the sustainable stability and development of your great country” he added.

While highlighting the strong ties between Kenya and Ghana over the years, Ruto stated that the former president’s victory is a testament to the trust and confidence the people of Ghana have in him.

“Undoubtedly, Your Excellency’s decisive victory in these historic elections is a manifest affirmation of the trust and confidence that the great people of Ghana have in your leadership, vision and dedication to advancing Ghana’s development and prosperity” he emphasised.

He affirmed that the two countries would continue to work together to deepen their cooperation.

“Our nations share a deep-rooted friendship and a commitment to regional cooperation and mutual prosperity. Indeed, it is my desire to further enhance and consolidate this cooperation at bilateral, regional and international foras in areas of mutual interest for the socio-economic development of our peoples and continent” he noted.

Ruto extended his best wishes to the new leader, who will be sworn in on January 7, 2025.

“I wish Your Excellency good health, happiness, prosperity and well-being of the brotherly people of Ghana. Please accept, your Excellency, the assurances of my highest esteem”.

President Nana Akufo-Addo is stepping down after reaching the official limit of two terms in office.