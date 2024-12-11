Local News

Ruto pledges to uphold church-state partnership

By Prudence Wanza
President William Ruto has reaffirmed the Kenya Kwanza administration’s commitment to partnering with religious organizations in promoting  national cohesion and improving access to social services.

Ruto, who hosted  Evangelical and Pentecostal church leaders at State House, Nairobi, on Wednesday noted that the government and relgious leaders have a shared responsibility in serving the Kenyan people.

“Religious faiths and the State serve the same people and have always worked together in ensuring national cohesion and providing social services, including education, health and helping the vulnerable. We commit to maintain this partnership,” said Ruto.

The church leaders were led by redeemed Gospel Church Presiding Bishop Kepha Omae.

