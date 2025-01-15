Ruto, CJ Koome lead tributes to family lawyer Judy Thongori

President William Ruto Wednesday led Kenyans in mourning renowned lawyer and senior counsel, Ms. Judy Thongori.

The family lawyer died Tuesday evening while undergoing emergency treatment in India.

Ruto described her as an exceptional advocate and champion for justice.

“Her dedication to family law and human rights touched many lives and left a lasting impact on our society. Judy’s kindness, wisdom and service will be deeply missed and remembered. May her soul rest in peace” he said.

The legal fraternity, led by Chief Justice Martha Koome, expressed profound sadness upon hearing the news of Thongori’s untimely death.

Describing her as one of Kenya’s most distinguished legal practitioners, the Chief Justice reflected on their times together at FIDA-Kenya where she served as the Chairperson.

“We worked closely during our time at FIDA-Kenya, where I served as Chairperson, and she led the Legal Department with unmatched dedication and brilliance in the late 1990s and early 2000s. Her leadership was instrumental in positioning FIDA-Kenya as a formidable force in using the law to protect the rights, interests, and dignity of vulnerable women, children and the family well-being” she revealed.

Koome said Thongori had left a lasting transformative legacy adding that her insights and expertise were evident even in recent times.

“Just last November, during the Supreme Court @ 12 Conference, Ms. Thongori enriched a panel discussion on emerging family law jurisprudence emanating from the Supreme Court of Kenya” she noted.

“Her contributions to the legal discourse, particularly in family law and human rights, leave behind a lasting and transformative legacy” she added.

Other comforting messages came from members of the legal community. Law Society of Kenya (LSK) President Faith Odhiambo paid tribute to the senior counsel, describing her as a beacon of excellence and a monument of legal prowess.

“Judy Thongori SC has been a monument of legal prowess and exemplified all the qualities of a professional North Star. Her noteworthy contributions to family law and human rights are timeless and continue to propagate a learning curve for many in the profession” she said on X.

She said the Thongori had impacted many lives. “The legacy she leaves behind will remain an indelible mark of her impact that lives on among us. We condole with all her friends, family, colleagues, and the Senior Counsel Bar for this immense loss”.

The Speaker of the National Assembly Moses Wetang’ula, also sent his condolences.

He noted that Senior Counsel Judy Thongori distinguished herself as a trailblazer in the practice of Family Law, dedicating her career to not only advancing the jurisprudence of this specialized field but also nurturing the next generation of legal practitioners.

He said Her mentorship of young advocates, particularly in navigating the complexities of Family Law, is a legacy that will resonate for years to come.

He said Senior Counsel Thongori’s commitment to justice and equality, her resolute defense of human rights, and her dedication to the rule of law have left an indelible imprint on the legal profession and the nation.

“As we gather to honour her memory, let us draw inspiration from her remarkable journey and recommit ourselves to upholding the principles she championed so fervently” he stated.