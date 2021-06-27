Ruto calls leaders to stop creating tribal alliances

Deputy President William Ruto has asked leaders to stop creating tribal alliances.

He said such formations will not solve Kenyans’ problems.

Speaking Sunday at the AIC Bomani in Machakos Town, Dr Ruto called on leaders to embrace a people-centred and issues-guided politics.

“Kenyans want leaders to work together and address their challenges, especially now when COVID-19 pandemic is destroying lives,” he said.

Dr Ruto explained that the era of politicians uniting to form tribal political outfits was long gone.

“The problem that millions of Kenyans are facing today is not tribalism but poverty. That is why we are re-engineering our economic model to put more emphasis on the lower end of the wealth pyramid.”

The Deputy President was accompanied by Machakos Senator Agnes Muthama, Machakos Woman Rep. Joyce Kamene, Mwala MP Vincent Musyoka, Nimrod Mbai (Kitui East), Narok Woman Rep. Soipan Tuya and Mbeere South MP Geoffrey King’ang’i.

Dr Ruto asked politicians forming alliances to compete with him to prepare for a tough race ahead.

“We are going to challenge each other on the platform of issues and development track-record,” he added.

On his part, Mr Musyoka said Machakos will rally behind Dr Ruto because of his political ideologies.

“The bottom-up approach that is being pushed by the Deputy President will empower ordinary Kenyans. That is how we will get out of poverty as a country,” said the Mwala MP.