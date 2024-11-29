Ruto affirms Kenya’s commitment to EAC integration and regional peace

At a high-level event marking the 25th anniversary of the East African Community (EAC), President William Ruto emphasized Kenya’s commitment to advancing the EAC integration agenda.

He called for the acceleration of efforts toward a Political Confederation as a transitional phase to the envisioned East African Political Federation, stressing the need to address existing challenges and foster unity across the region.

President Ruto highlighted Kenya’s leadership in the integration process, citing key contributions in institution-building, resource mobilization, and diplomatic mediation to build consensus among Partner States.

He stressed the importance of public consultations, strong institutions, and unwavering political will as pillars for achieving a stable and cohesive Political Confederation.

Milestones such as economic integration, governance, and security cooperation, he noted, remain critical to this journey.

Expanding on Kenya’s broader regional and international roles, President Ruto underscored the country’s peace and security leadership.

He referenced initiatives such as the Tumaini mediation process in South Sudan, the Nairobi-led Peace Process for the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), and Kenya’s peacekeeping efforts in Haiti under the UN framework.

These initiatives, he said, demonstrate Kenya’s enduring commitment to addressing the root causes of conflict and fostering stability, which are essential for regional development.

In his concluding remarks, President Ruto reiterated the vital link between peace, security, and economic growth in the East African region.

He called for deeper collaboration among EAC Partner States to enhance regional stability, attract investments, and unlock the full potential of the EAC integration agenda for the prosperity of its people.

“Peace and security are the bedrock of sustainable trade and economic growth. Together, we can strengthen our region, creating opportunities and ensuring the shared prosperity of all East Africans,” President Ruto affirmed.