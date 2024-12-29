Russia is open to negotiations to resolve the Ukraine conflict, but such talks must address its “root causes” and reflect realities on the ground, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Sunday in an interview with RIA Novosti.

“We are ready for negotiations, but they must aim to address the root causes of the Ukrainian crisis and take into account the real situation on the ground,” Lavrov said.

Lavrov noted the need to ensure Ukraine’s “non-aligned, neutral and non-nuclear status” to “eliminate long-term threats to Russia’s security posed by the West, including NATO expansion.”

“Kiev must take on specific obligations to ensure the rights, freedoms and interests of Russian-speaking citizens,” he added.

Previously, Ukraine’s Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak said that Ukraine was not prepared to enter negotiations with Russia as it lacks sufficient Western support to engage from a position of strength, in an interview with Suspilne on Dec. 12, reported local media Kyiv Independent.