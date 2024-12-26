Rongo building collapse: Search for trapped workers continues

Rescue operations are ongoing in Rongo following the collapse of a seven-storey commercial building under construction on Wednesday afternoon, prompting an urgent rescue operation.

On-site emergency responders, including the Migori County Fire Brigade, confirmed that there was one fatality, a gate man who was manning the building.

Migori County Secretary, Oscar Olima said they are still monitoring the situation calling on contactors to use appropriate materials when constructing storey buildings.

Authorities are investigating the incident.

“The building went down at around 3pm and we have commenced Investigations to determine the cause of the collapse of the building. Only construction workers are trapped inside though we don’t know their exact number and we are on with the rescue mission,” said Rongo OCPD Salim Fundi.