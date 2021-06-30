Construction of three major roads in Lamu underway 

Three key roads connecting the new Lamu Port to the hinterland will be completed in the next 24 months boosting operations at the port.

Construction of the Lamu Port-Ijara, Burthei to Kiunga and Ijara to Hullugo roads have already started.

Construction of the three roads will be done through exchequer funding according to LAPSSET resident engineer Joachim Nyamwaro.

Last month works on the four hundred and fifty three kilometer roads commenced offering much relief to the port.

According to the resident engineer Joachim Nyamwaro, the first phase of the construction of the LAPSSET Corridor is eight percent done.

Joachim says the contractor China Communication Construction Company is working round the clock to ensure the project is completed by mid 2023.

The three roads are critical in connecting Kenya to Ethiopia and South Sudan markets. Resident Eng. Joachim Nyamwaro says the roads are the main artery for cargo evacuation from the Lamu Port.

The 259 km Lamu port to ijara is expected to be completed in one year despite harsh weather conditions.

Meanwhile, the face-lift of Manda Airport is ongoing after the government set aside 121 million shillings.

The expansion of the Airport is expected to boost tourism and trade in Lamu county and surrounding regions.