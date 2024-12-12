Road to be named after E-Sir says Governor Sakaja

Governor of Nairobi Johnson Sakaja said that a road in South C will be named after beloved rapper and icon of the early 2000s E-Sir, born Issah Mmari Wangui.

Governor Sakaja announced the news at the 61st Jamhuri celebrations that took place at the Uhuru Gardens presided over by President William Ruto.

During his address, he praised the musicians, dancers and performers who entertained guests at the event and reiterated the county’s position in nurturing the creative sector.

The Kenya Kwanza government has made the creative sector one of its top priorities since President William Ruto’s ascension to office and Governor Sakaja said it was a key priority for the county government as well.

“Your excellency, fellow Kenyans, we are committed to nurturing this sector (creative) by providing platforms for talent development and market access,” Governor Sakaja said.

He further referred to the calibre of artists that the county had hosted in the past year including Lauryn Hill, Sean Paul, Etana, Diamond and South Africa’s Uncle Waffles.

“We have seen this sector grow in the past couple of years and Nairobi is now able to attract major artists locally and internationally,’ he said.

As a way to pay respect and honour Kenya’s enduring art and its artists, the governor said that they were embarking on her project to rename some roads within the county after celebrated Kenyan artists beginning with E-Sir.

“We shall be honouring our artists by renaming some of the roads, for instance, E-sir. One of the roads in South-C shall be renamed after the great hero, E-Sir, whose brother (Habib) has performed here.”

This announcement follows a petition filed by musician David Mathenge, better known as Nameless, who filed a petition on Change.org in 2022 asking for the honour for the late South-C native, E-Sir.

The petition named ‘Launch a Street in South C named after E-Sir, #SouthCsFinest’’ was directed at Governor Johnson Sakaja.

“E-Sir was an inspiration to not only my generation but those who looked up to him for inspiration,” Nameless said at the time.

“The naming of the street or road in South C will not only bestow appreciation of his contribution to the growth of music in Kenya but also serve as a testament of appreciation of artists. This petition is directed at Governor Sakaja, and Nairobi County to listen to our ask and name a road or street after E-Sir to honour his legacy.”

Issah Mmari who went by the stage moniker ‘E-Sir’ dies in a car accident about 21 years ago. As a rapper and lyricist, E-Sir had become a household name and respected musician by the time of his death. Some of his song including “Moss Moss” and “Hamnitishi” are still referenced in Kenyan music today.