Reverend stirs online debate about tattoos

Rev. Jesse Mwai, a senior Pastor at CITAM Karen, has sparked widespread debate on social media after suggesting that tattoos neither add to nor detract from one’s Christianity.

A short clip of his sermon, in which he addressed the topic, has been making rounds online, drawing both praise and criticism from Kenyans.

In the viral clip, Rev. Mwai emphasises that external appearances, including tattoos, are secondary to the essence of one’s relationship with God.

He stated, “Tattoos will not take you to Hell! It doesn’t add to your Christianity!” While this quote is among the money in the viral clip, the broader message underscores the importance of having a genuine connection with God over outward expressions or practices.

He further added, “Sometimes we put restrictions where we are not supposed to.”

In the clip, he also said the same of music genres such as Reggae and HipHop and hairstyles such as dreadlocks.

Mixed reactions from Kenyans

The comments have ignited intense discussions on social media, which is a reflection of how deeply rooted Christianity is in Kenya.

Many Kenyans view tattoos as controversial, citing biblical teachings that prohibit body markings.

Some praised Rev. Mwai for his progressive perspective, calling it a refreshing approach to modern Christianity and others criticised the statement, arguing that such views could lead to a dilution of Christian values.

One user wrote, “He is preaching what the people want to hear, not what is in the bible. Unfortunately, that’s Christianity today.”

Another commented, “Finally, a pastor who focuses on what really matters: our hearts and relationship with God.”

What the Bible says about tattoos

The Bible has a few references that are often brought up in discussions about tattoos.

One of the most commonly cited verses is Leviticus 19:28 (NIV) which says, “Do not cut your bodies for the dead or put tattoo marks on yourselves. I am the Lord.”

This verse, part of the Old Testament law, is frequently interpreted as a prohibition against tattoos.

However, scholars and theologians often debate its application in contemporary Christian life, as the verse was given in the context of specific cultural and religious practices of ancient Israel.

On the other hand, New Testament teachings, such as 1 Samuel 16:7 (NIV), emphasise inward character over outward appearance: “The Lord does not look at the things people look at. People look at the outward appearance, but the Lord looks at the heart.”

This aligns closely with Rev. Mwai’s message that faith is a matter of the heart and personal relationship with God.

What are your thoughts on the issue?

Watch the viral clip.