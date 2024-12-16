Retailer to launch e-commerce platform in expansion drive

Eastmatt Supermarkets has announced plans to expand into e-commerce service to support its expansion plans.

Speaking during the launch of its 11th outlet in Baba Dogo in Nairobi County, Eastmatt Supermarkets Head of Marketing Morris Kiunge said the retailer is banking on the rollout of the platform including a mobile application in the first quarter of next year as it targets to reach more consumers and increase sales.

Something that we are looking at next year is launching our online e-commerce and also our Eastmatt app so that our customers can shop online. We are looking at that probably at the end of January or start of February,” said Kiunge.

The new outlet is also expected to expand Eastmatt’s workforce by 85 and increase its supplier base from the current 80.

“Currently we are at 750 employee across and we also outsource labour. We have service providers where we request them to bring employees,” said Teresa Mwangi, Eastmatt Human Capital Manager.

The retailer which was established three decade ago further plans on expanding its buy now pay later business model launched early this year which has been crucial in ensuring affordability to consumers.

“The good thing is that there is no interest on the item. Once a customer has selected an item, they will be able to register ad given three months to pay. After you are done, you can come pick your item and if you live far we will be able to deliver,” added Kiunge.

The Eastmatt Utalii branch spans three floors offering among other fast moving consumer goods, home goods and premium furnishings.