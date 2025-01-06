Residents cautioned as Embu County reports outbreak of Bovine Anthrax

Embu County has placed local residents on high alert following an outbreak of Bovine Anthrax. The county’s Department of Health has confirmed two cases of the disease, which have already resulted in the deaths of livestock.

Health and veterinary authorities in the county are engaging local communities to contain the anthrax outbreak, provide potential treatment, and prevent further spread of the disease.

“The outbreak was first identified on 28th December 2024 when reports emerged of unusual animal deaths in Kyeni North Ward, particularly affecting bovine,” stated Embu Health CECM Jamal Runyenje.

According to Runyenje, the Department of Health has taken swift action to conduct human contact tracing. So far, ten individuals have been monitored but have not shown any clinical manifestations of the disease.

He noted that the County Department of Health, in collaboration with the Department of Agriculture, Livestock, and Fisheries, has dispatched teams to the affected area to manage the outbreak.

Additionally, the county has announced that the distribution of vaccines and mass vaccination for animals in at-risk areas is scheduled to begin on 28th January 2025. Public health awareness campaigns aimed at educating local residents on preventing transmission and ensuring the safe disposal of infected animal carcasses to prevent environmental contamination are currently underway.

Health personnel are conducting screenings for human cases, while local residents are advised to avoid handling sick or dead animals and to report any unusual animal deaths to Veterinary or Public Health Officers immediately. Individuals displaying symptoms of anthrax are also urged to seek medical attention promptly.

“Avoid home slaughtering of animals or consuming meat from unknown sources that have not been inspected by a qualified veterinary officer,” cautioned the County Health Chief.

Anthrax is a bacterial disease caused by Bacillus anthracis, primarily affecting animals but also capable of infecting humans through direct contact with infected animals, their products (e.g., meat, hides), or contaminated soil.

Human cases are typically characterized by symptoms such as fever, fatigue, cough, and skin lesions (cutaneous anthrax). In severe cases, it can lead to respiratory or gastrointestinal issues. The disease is treatable with antibiotics if detected early, but it can be fatal if not treated promptly.

Surveillance and monitoring efforts are ongoing to track the extent of the outbreak and prevent further spread.