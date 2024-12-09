Report: Kenyan men use internet daily more than women

A new report by the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) shows that 63.5pc of males in Kenya use internet on a daily basis when compared to women.

According to Analytical Report on ICT released jointly with the Communications Authority (CA) and which is based on 2022 Kenya Demographic and Health Survey 77pc of men in urban areas use the internet daily compared to 58p in rural areas.

On the other hand, 69.8pc of females in urban areas use internet daily compared to 53.1pc in urban areas.

“Conversely, in the rural areas, the proportions of males and females who used internet almost every day were 58pc and 53.1pc, respectively. The data highlights a clear urban-rural divide in internet usage, with urban residents who used the Internet almost every day at about 73.4pc compared to 55.6pc of rural residence,” states the report.

The report further indicates that there were more females using the internet at least once a week in rural areas at 28.5pc compared to 20.1pc in rural areas and 23.2pc nationally.

The percentage of Kenyan men using the internet once a week nationally stood at 19.3pc compared to 14.3pc in urban and 25.7pc in rural areas.

“The proportion of males aged 25-34 who used internet almost every day was 73.9pc, the highest rate of daily usage across all age groups. Similarly, females in the same age group that used internet almost every day stood at 65.4pc,” says KNBS.

The report further shows that Nairobi, Uasin Gishu, Mombasa, Kimabu and Isiolo counties had the highest percentage of male internet users at 89.7pc, 76.5pc, 76.1pc, 72.5pc, 69.6pc. The national average stood at 56.2pc.

“Nationally, the proportion of males and females that used internet was 56.2 and 44.2 per cent, respectively. Nairobi City County had the highest proportion of males and females that used internet at 89.7 and 76.4 per cent, respectively. Kiambu and Uasin Gishu counties were among top five counties for males and females that used internet whereas Mandera, Tana River and Turkana counties were among bottom five counties that used internet,” added KNBS.

Kakamega, Mandera, Tana River Turkana and Bomet counties had the lowest male internet users below the national average.