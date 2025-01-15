Renowned family lawyer, women rights advocate Judy Thongori passes on

Renowned Kenyan family lawyer and rights activist, Judy Thongori, has passed away.

The sad news was confirmed by the Senior Counsel Bar (SCB), of which Thongori was a distinguished member. According to the SCB, Thongori died on Tuesday evening while receiving treatment in India, where she had been flown following an emergency.

“Friends, it is with a heavy heart that I relay to all of us the sad news we have received of the passing on of our dear sister SC Judy Thongori. Judy was taken ill quite recently and was flown to India for emergency treatment. Sadly, due to complications, earlier this evening, she passed on,” SCB said in a statement.

The Bar paid a heartfelt tribute to Thongori, highlighting her significant contributions to the legal profession.

“Judy was a well-known pillar in family law practice. She was always available to be of assistance to all and sundry. Her willingness and selflessness to be of service to the SCB was” SCB mourned even as it condoled with the husband who is also a lawyer.

“The SCB today stands with John, her husband and the entire family at this difficult time of shock and grief. No doubt you will all join me in expressing our most sincere condolences to the family and pray that her soul will repose in Eternal Peace”.

Thongori was conferred the rank of Senior Counsel in 2020 and was also the first woman to be inducted into the Roll of Honour of the Law Society of Kenya in 2013, in recognition of her selfless service to the legal community.

Thongori was deeply passionate about family law and women’s rights, dedicating much of her career to advancing women’s access to justice, economic empowerment, and participation in governance.

She has over 30 years of practice as an advocate with ten years in active commercial practice and over 20 years in Family Law Practice where she has undertaken extensive family litigation including children matters, matrimonial proceedings, and succession matters.

She won a landmark case in which she had sued the government for not fulfilling the inclusion of the 30% rule for women representation in government, as required by the Constitution.

She served in many other capacities that have promoted women’s rights and family law.

She is the former chairperson of the Center for Rights, Education and Awareness, and the former deputy director and head of litigation at the Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA Kenya).

She also championed the drafting and implementation of the Marriage Bill and organised training sessions to sensitise police on the rights of women.

She started her career in law working at the office of the Attorney General and later moved on to a private law firm.

She later established her own law practice, Judy Thongori & Company Associates, where she served as a lawyer, independent expert and consultant.

Her death comes just 11 days after the passing of another trailblazer, Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) Chairperson Roseline Odhiambo Odede, who died following a short illness.