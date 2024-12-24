Remember the less fortunate this festive season, Ruto urges Kenyans

President William Ruto has called on Kenyans to remember and support the less fortunate and vulnerable members of society during this festive season.

In a post on X, the head of state said the government values the contribution of those who are giving shelter to children in various orphanages.

“This is yet another season to remember the less fortunate and vulnerable members of our society. We value the contribution of those who are giving shelter to children in various orphanages” he said.

The President shared Christmas gifts with children from several children’s homes in Uasin Gishu County and its neighborhood, at State Lodge Eldoret.