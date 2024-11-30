Reimagining Nairobi with Kairo Futura’s Utopian Exhibition

Kenyan artistes under the Kairos Futura Collective recently held as exhibition that closed on November 24th that offered an immersive storytelling experience reimagining Nairobi’s landscape in a utopian setting.

Despite Nairobi’s reputation as “the green city in the sun,” access to its verdant parks and forests is often restricted by socio-economic barriers.

Kairos Futura, through their exhibition Hakuna Utopia, explored themes of apocalypse and resilience, envisioning how ecological and social divides might be bridged.

Stoneface Bombaa, a Mathare native, uses art to channel community frustrations into positive action.

Bombaa’s initiative, including creating “micro-utopia” spaces and taking children to Nairobi’s parks, underscores the transformative power of connecting underserved communities to nature.

He also critiques the exclusionary practice of charging fees to access green spaces like Karura Forest, limiting opportunities for the poor.

Other artists in the collective use their creativity to propose solutions to urban and environmental challenges.

Coltrane McDowell draws inspiration from termite mounds to rethink sustainable architecture, while Abdul Rop advocates for collective action to achieve a more equitable future, suggesting that art can serve as a catalyst for change.

Through their work, Kairos Futura demonstrates that art can play a pivotal role in shaping a greener, more inclusive Nairobi, while inspiring young people to imagine and fight for a better future.