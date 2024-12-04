Reggae star Etana arrives for highly-anticipated concert

The arrival of reggae star Etana on Wednesday has created a buzz, as fans eagerly anticipate her performance at the Good Vibes Festival on December 7th, 2024, at Jamhuri Park Show Ground.

The festival, headlined by Etana and her live band, exemplifies Kenya’s enduring connection to reggae, a genre celebrated across the country.

The Jamaican sensation first performed in the country in 2012 while six months pregnant and has since returned multiple times, including visits in 2019 and 2021.

During her 2021 tour, she promoted her eighth studio album, Pamoja (Swahili for “togetherness”), which featured collaborations with three Kenyan artists: Michael Bundi, Naiboi, and Wyre.

Joining Etana on stage will be Kenya’s very own reggae artistes Wyre and Junior di Boss, ensuring a fusion of local and international reggae vibes.

The event will also feature performances by celebrated DJs, including DJ Wayne, DJ Double Trouble, DJ Knowledge, DJ Mally Moses, and DJ D-Rage.

Kenya’s reggae scene continues to thrive, and Etana’s performance is a testament to the enduring connection and the close cultural ties Kenyans have with Jamaican artistes.