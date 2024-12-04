CelebrityEntertainmentLifestyle

Reggae star Etana arrives for highly-anticipated concert

By
1 Min Read

The arrival of reggae star Etana on Wednesday has created a buzz, as fans eagerly anticipate her performance at the Good Vibes Festival on December 7th, 2024, at Jamhuri Park Show Ground.

The festival, headlined by Etana and her live band, exemplifies Kenya’s enduring connection to reggae, a genre celebrated across the country.

The Jamaican sensation first performed in the country in 2012 while six months pregnant and has since returned multiple times, including visits in 2019 and 2021.

During her 2021 tour, she promoted her eighth studio album, Pamoja (Swahili for “togetherness”), which featured collaborations with three Kenyan artists: Michael Bundi, Naiboi, and Wyre.

- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image

Joining Etana on stage will be Kenya’s very own reggae artistes Wyre and Junior di Boss, ensuring a fusion of local and international reggae vibes.

The event will also feature performances by celebrated DJs, including DJ Wayne, DJ Double Trouble, DJ Knowledge, DJ Mally Moses, and DJ D-Rage.

You Might Also Like

Comedian Mammito performs at second sold out comedy show
K-pop agents charged with insider trading over BTS
Report: Kenyan Gen-z are the biggest listeners of Zilizopendwa, Rhumba
Otile Brown performs “One Call” at Brian Chira’s funeral

Kenya’s reggae scene continues to thrive, and Etana’s performance is a testament to the enduring connection and the close cultural ties Kenyans have with Jamaican artistes. 

Share This Article
Previous Article MKU hosts vibrant digital career fair
Next Article Over 300 pool players to compete in the 2nd Grand Mchana Open in Nairobi