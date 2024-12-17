Gov’t to recruit over 10,000 Kenyans for construction Jobs in Dubai

The government has announced another recruitment drive for overseas job opportunities beginning this Wednesday, December 18.

Labour Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua revealed that the construction sector in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, is seeking over 10,000 skilled and unskilled Kenyan workers to join its workforce

This follows the safe arrival of 300 Kenyan workers in Doha, Qatar, last weekend.

The recruitment in Nairobi, Nyeri, and Mombasa counties will begin at Kabete National Polytechnic on Wednesday and Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. In Nyeri, the exercise will take place at Nyeri National Polytechnic on Friday and Saturday.

The final stop will be at Kenya Coast National Polytechnic in Mombasa on Monday and Tuesday next week.

The available jobs include Steel Fixers, Masons, Scaffolders, Carpenters, Waterproofing Technicians, and General Workers, with salaries ranging from Ksh 33,000 to Ksh 60,000 (tax-free).

Successful candidates will receive free accommodation, transport, food, and medical care. However, they will be required to cover a small fee for their travel arrangements.

“ To make this opportunity accessible, I have negotiated reduced and affordable costs. Successful candidates will cater for their tickets, medical, and minor processing fees” the CS said on X adding that those without passports should not shy away.

“No passport? No problem! Expedited passport issuance will be facilitated for successful candidates” he added.

Job creation

Those interested should bring their certificates and any relevant documentation and attend the recruitment at the designated venues dressed appropriately for practical assessments.

Mutua stated that successful candidates will receive on-the-spot offer letters adding that they will be issued visas after a three-day medical and processing period.

“Travel arrangements will be completed within days after visa issuance” he explained.

Speaking during Jamhuri Day last week, President William Ruto emphasised the government’s commitment to improving Kenya’s economy through job creation.

He noted that the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA) prioritises reducing the cost of living through drivers such as job creation while pledging to secure two million jobs abroad for Kenyans.