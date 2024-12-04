Recent films dominate Mombasa International Film Festival

The 2nd edition of the Mombasa International Film Festival is in full swing, taking place in Bangladesh (Bangla), Mombasa, from December 2nd to 7th.

This year’s festival showcases an impressive line-up of films, including recent premieres and critically acclaimed productions, making it a highlight for film enthusiasts.

To honour the coastal town, the festival organisers have endeavoured to select several films that incorporate coastal themes.

Several films earned nominations in multiple categories such as Janet Wells’ Boda Love, Tony Mwaura & Fakii Liwali’s 2 Asunder, Gilbert Lukalia’s 1992, Andrew Evans Odera & Kiwo Maole’s Thief and Andrew Evans Odera’s The Collector.

Several documentaries have also made the shortlist this year including Tukuze Kilifi by Omar Kibulanga, Our Land, Our Freedom by Zippy Kimundu and Meena Nanji, Running Shosh from Njuguna Ng’ang’a, Vinenavyo by Mumo Liku, and Bahari Bingwa from Samuel Wanjohi.

Animation entries are also getting recognised this year including Kintu and Kataleya by Denis Junior Dhikusooka, Ndemwa and Kuhu and Babu – The Cult by Michael Mutahi and Oceanmania by Gwamaka Mwabuka & Ian Tarimo.

Several international feature films have also been selected with two films from Tanzania: Joyce’s Dream and Malaika and three films from Uganda: The Lions of Buganda, Omukululo, and Ssekukkulu.

Several international documentaries are also competing for first place this year with entries such as Emeline Dartron from France, Ade from Nigeria, The Price of Knowledge from Ghana, The Destiny of a Truck Driver from Burkina Faso, and The Black Panthers of Algeria from Algeria.