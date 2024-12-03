Raila to participate in Live TV debate against AUC Chair opponents next week

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga will take part in a live televised debate against his opponents for the position of Chairperson of the African Union Commission (AUC) next week in Ethiopia.

During the live TV appearance, the Kenyan candidate will face off against Mohamed Youssouf (Djibouti) and Richard Randrianmandrato (Madagascar). It remains unclear whether the Mauritius candidate will participate, as the newly elected Mauritius Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam endorsed Raila’s candidacy, despite Anil Gayan from the island country also vying for the same seat.

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi stated that Raila will use the debate to explain his vision for Africa ahead of the February 2025 elections.

“As the African Union Commission candidates’ public debate, dubbed ‘Mjadala Africa,’ nears, having been scheduled for 13 December 2024 at the AU headquarters—we wish Raila Odinga the very best,” he said.

Mudavadi noted that the debate provides Raila with an opportunity to outline his vision and how he intends to lead the transformation of Africa through the implementation of the AU Mandate and Africa’s Agenda 2063. African citizens and other stakeholders will also have the chance to engage with Raila and the other candidates on the issues they wish to be addressed.

He believes the former Prime Minister will put his best foot forward and provide compelling reasons for the continent’s leadership to support his bid to become the next AUC chair.

“We have no doubt that Raila Odinga’s pan-African credentials and leadership experience will immensely contribute to the continent’s shared prosperity and champion the causes of peace, unity, and development across Africa and beyond,” said Mudavadi.

In Raila, Mudavadi stated that Kenya has a candidate who not only represents the country’s interests but also those of the continent. He believes Raila deserves support to succeed Chad’s Moussa Faki when his term ends next year.