Raila taunts Gachagua for orchestrating his political downfall

Prime Minister Raila Odinga has taken a swipe at former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, claiming he orchestrated his political downfall.

Raila said the former Deputy President publicly bragged about his intention to forestall any attempt to bridge the political divide.

The ODM leader made the remarks during a thanksgiving ceremony for ODM Deputy Party Leader and Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi in Vihiga County on Sunday.

Raila recalled Gachagua’s earlier comments about setting traps at State House to catch him if he sought another handshake with the President.

He called on Kenyans to be wary of leaders bent on dividing them along tribal lines.

“The politics of tribalism have been overtaken by events. Kenyans need to work together, regardless of their ethnic backgrounds, to build a stronger nation. Those spreading tribal politics are stuck in the past,” he said.

The event also brought together leaders from the ruling UDA party.

The opposition leader who is eyeing AUC chairmanship next year criticised parliament for reducing the County revenue allocation.

Additionally, ODM leaders pledged to dominate the political landscape in Western Kenya, aiming to strengthen the party’s influence ahead of the 2027 general elections.