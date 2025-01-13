AfricaLocal News

Raila takes AUC campaigns to Southern Africa

Ex-PM hopes his tour will help him gain votes from the majority of the states in the region.

Eric Biegon
1 Min Read
AUC Chair candidate Raila Odinga meets Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa in Harare. Photo/Courtesy

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has maintained his charm offensive across the continent as he seeks support for his candidacy for the Africa Union Commission chairperson.

On Monday, Raila began his tour of Southern Africa with a visit to Zimbabwe, where he met the country’s head of state. He revealed that his candidacy was a key topic during their meeting.

“We landed in Harare, Zimbabwe today to a warm reception courtesy of H.E President Emmerson Mnangagwa. It’s been a pleasure sharing with the president my vision for Africa and discussing my candidature for the AUC Chairmanship,” Raila stated after the meeting.

With the AUC elections fast approaching, and polls scheduled for February 2025, Raila hopes that this tour will secure votes from the majority of the states in the region.

He is also expected to meet other influential leaders from the region.

