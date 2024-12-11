Raila sustains campaign for AUC chairperson seat

Kenya’s former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has intensified his campaign for the position of Chairperson of the African Union Commission (AUC) as the elections approach in February 2025.

In his latest charm offensive, Raila has visited several countries in North and West Africa, soliciting support to help him secure the seat when it is declared vacant.

On Tuesday, Raila visited Chad, where he met withPresident Mahamat Idriss Déby, who hosted him. He disclosed that his bid for the AUC chairmanship shaped the agenda of their meeting.

“I emphasized the need to unite Africa using infrastructure, intra-African trade, and addressing visa policies to ease the movement of people and goods,” he posted on X after the meeting.

“It will take the goodwill of all of us, leaders and citizens working together to dismantle barriers and foster unity, to amplify our voice as Africa to get to our rightful position on the global stage,” Odinga added, outlining his priority areas if elected.

He further shared his vision for the youth, particularly his desire to place them at the forefront as the driving force behind innovation and change on the continent.

“I envision vibrant cities buzzing with energy, where young entrepreneurs leverage technology and creativity to build dynamic businesses,” Raila stated, noting that President Mahamat had “expressed his gratitude for my visit and shared his appreciation for my vision,” which prioritizes African solutions to the continent’s challenges.

Prior to his trip to Chad on Tuesday, Raila was in Morocco, where he met Nasser Bourita, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation, and Moroccan Expatriates.

During their meeting in the capital, Rabat, on Monday, Raila detailed his commitment to priority projects and initiatives that would drive the unity, growth, and advancement of the continent.

“Connectivity through infrastructure, visa free movements, and intra-African trade will ensure sustainable development and prosperity for all African nations and create opportunities for our young people,” he noted.

Raila and Nasser later held a joint press appearance, during which he emphasised his vision and called for the unity of Africans, which would strengthen their global voice.

The former Prime Minister is expected to continue his tour and is scheduled to appear on a live TV debate on Friday with other contenders for the AUC chairmanship.