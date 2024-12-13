AUC Race: Raila upbeat ahead of 7pm live TV debate from Addis

It’s all systems go for the Kenyan candidate vying for the position of Chairperson of the African Union Commission (AUC), who is set to face his main opponents in a live TV debate on Friday, December 13, from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga will debate Mahmoud Ali Youssouf (Djibouti) and Richard Randriamandrato (Madagascar) in the much-anticipated debate, which will be televised across Africa from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. East Africa Time.

Raila, who was in high spirits during rehearsals for the debate, dubbed ‘Mjadala Afrika’ at the African Union Headquarters, said he was ready to outline his vision for Africa—one that aligns with the goals of Agenda 2063, promoting a continent that is more connected, united, peaceful, and prosperous, ahead of the February 2025 elections.

“I look forward to highlighting my 10-point plan, which identifies priority areas that I believe will accelerate Africa’s progress towards prosperity,” he said.

His agenda emphasises key areas such as Economic Transformation, increasing intra-African Trade, Infrastructure Development, Financial Independence for the African Union, Gender Equity and Equality.

Others are Agricultural Transformation, Climate Action, Harnessing Youth Potential, Digital Transformation and Artificial Intelligence, Continental Integration, and Peace and Security across the continent.

He also expressed his enthusiasm about interacting with fellow contestants in the AUC Chairmanship race.

AU says the main purpose of Mjadala Afrika is to provide a platform for the candidates to engage in substantial discussions about their visions, priorities, and ideas on various policy issues aimed at realising Agenda 2063.