Raila says BBI’s nine-point agenda too important to let go

Opposition leader Raila Odinga has reiterated that the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) is crucial to the long-term stability and well-being of the country.

The ODM leader claims that the BBI process, which has since been declared invalid by the High Court, contains proposals that would address issues that are so pertinent and which over the years have driven the country to the brink of destruction.

While expressing confidence that the appeal launched against the ruling that declared the process null and void will be granted, Raila insists that BBI is too good to be let go.

“We had the handshake. Handshake identified nine very important points on issues that we want to correct. These are incorporated in the BBI,” Raila told mourners during the burial of former Gem lawmaker Jakoyo Midiwo.

“We have our team of lawyers led by none other than the Senator of Siaya, James Aggrey Orengo. We are confident that through this competent team we are going to succeed. That BBI is going to move forward. That ‘reggae’ will march on,” The former Prime Minister added

Raila, who is also the African Union special envoy on infrastructure, further appeared to confirm that he will most likely form an alliance with President Uhuru Kenyatta ahead of next year’s eagerly-awaited polls.

“There is a wind coming. It is heavy. It will turn into a tsunami. That is why I want our people to know that we know where we are going.” He told his supporters in an apparent reference to the Handshake.

Were the alliance between the Ex-PM and President Kenyatta to come to fruition, their political outfit is expected to take on one to be marshalled around Deputy President William Ruto.

According to Raila, BBI further provides the surest avenue to the economic prosperity of the country and its citizens and that the economic model being championed by the Deputy President is not an answer to challenges facings Kenyans.

He says Kenyans must reject the political ideology currently being promoted by the country’s second in command. In fact, he argues, that Ruto’s proposal belongs to ‘dust-bin,’

“Someone is saying he wants to start from the bottom. I don’t want to start with a vegetable vendor to whom he wants to give a wheelbarrow, handcart. What are you going to do with a wheelbarrow?” he posed.