Raila in Ethiopia for Lapsset Corridor ministerial meeting

by Margaret Kalekye

The African Union is impressed with the progress made so far in the construction of the Lamu Port, South Sudan, Ethiopia Transport (Lapsset) project.

The African Union Commission’s High Representative for Infrastructure Development in Africa, Raila Odinga described the regional initiative envisaged to boost Africa’s economic integration and infrastructure development as a game-changer.

The former Kenyan Prime Minister made the remarks in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia where he attended the Lapsset Corridor Ministerial Meeting bringing together stakeholders from the various relevant departments in the region to review the project’s progress.

“It’s been a fruitful discourse with the team,” said the AU special envoy.

The mega-infrastructure project set to link the Kenyan coast at Lamu to South Sudan and Ethiopia and comprises roads, railways, pipelines, airports and resorts cities.

President Uhuru Kenyatta last month presided over the operationalization of the first berth of the new Lamu Port.

The first three berths of the Lamu Port project are set for completion in October 2021

Ksh7.5 billion has this fiscal year been set aside for the LAPSSET Project.

  

Latest posts

Security officials called upon to heighten security in Eastleigh

Muraya Kamunde

Prolonged delay of second covid dose not a worry, Researchers say

Eric Biegon

Selection panel for TSC members sworn in

Muraya Kamunde

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More