27-year-old woman arrested at JKIA with 2,000 grams of bhang

By Margaret Kalekye
The 27-year-old suspected drug trafficker was scheduled to travel to Doha, Qatar

Anti-Narcotics Unit detectives based at JKIA have arrested Quinter Achieng Matengo and recovered 2000 grams of Cannabis Sativa.

While working with KAA staff who screened her luggage revealing the presence of suspicious items, the detectives intercepted the 27-year-old suspected drug trafficker who was to travel to Doha- Qatar.

Upon interrogation, she was escorted to ANU offices where a search of her luggage revealed that she had concealed the drugs inside maize flour packets.

“Upon weighing the drugs, the same was kept in safe custody whereas the suspect was processed pending arraignment,” said DC1 on X.

“The DCI’s resolve in the fight against the sale, distribution, trafficking and consumption of illicit drugs remains high throughout the festive season and thereafter” it added.

