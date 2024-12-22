Public Service CS calls on Kenyans to preserve culture

Public Service Cabinet Secretary Justin Muturi has urged Kenyans to preserve their cultural diversity as enshrined in the 2010 Constitution.

Speaking during Mbeere Cultural festival at St Bhakita Siakago Girls where he was the Chief Guest, Muturi observed that it is not a weakness to recognize culture adding it is the foundation of every state and a culmination of various civilization.

Muturi further stated that the constitution is very clear on the recognising the cultural diversity which unifies the people of Kenya and brings them together.

CS Muturi also challenged Mbeere residents to remain United devoid of petty politics that will not help them. He also asked the younger generation to utilize social media by creating good content for the people.

Mbeere North MP Geoffrey Ruku noted that the preservation of culture will also preserve marginalized communities like Mbeere.

Embu Senator Alexander Mundigi urged the people of Embu to support the government of the day saying they will benefit from the leadership of President William Ruto and his Deputy Kithure Kindiki.