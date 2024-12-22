International NewsNews

Public Service CS calls on Kenyans to preserve culture

Muraya Kamunde
By Muraya Kamunde
1 Min Read
Cabinet Secretary for Public Service Justin Muturi

Public Service Cabinet Secretary Justin Muturi has urged Kenyans to preserve their cultural diversity as enshrined in the 2010 Constitution.

Speaking during Mbeere Cultural festival at St Bhakita Siakago Girls where he was the Chief Guest, Muturi observed that it is not a weakness to recognize culture adding it is the foundation of every state and a culmination of various civilization.

Muturi further stated that the constitution is very clear on the recognising the cultural diversity which unifies the people of Kenya and brings them together.

CS Muturi also challenged Mbeere residents to remain United devoid of petty politics that will not help them. He also asked the younger generation to utilize social media by creating good content for the people.

Mbeere North MP Geoffrey Ruku noted that the preservation of culture will also preserve marginalized communities like Mbeere.

Embu Senator Alexander Mundigi urged the people of Embu to support the government of the day saying they will benefit from the leadership of President William Ruto and his Deputy Kithure Kindiki.

You Might Also Like

New York City Mayor Eric Adams accused of sexual assault in 1993
Search for Dedan Kimathi’s body continues
Media recognized for their role in championing human rights
DP asks Kenyans to remain united and peaceful
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Kajiado:Ksh 50M worth fake cigarettes nabbed
Next Article Health Ministry committed to health workers welfare
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *