Public Service Annual Performance Evaluation begins Monday

The annual performance evaluation exercise in the public service will begin on Monday, 9th December 2024.

The exercise for the 2023/24 financial year is expected to last two months and will involve all government ministries, state corporations, and tertiary institutions.

This was announced Wednesday by the Office of the Deputy Chief of Staff for Performance and Delivery Management.

The government has used performance contracting as the key performance management tool to implement its programmes and projects for socio-economic transformation.

According to a statement from the office, the evaluation process starts with MDAs undertaking mandatory self-performance evaluation (in-house evaluation) based on the annual achievements for each Performance Indicator and the Targets in the Performance Contract.

Performance contracting is conducted annually with the aim of improving efficiency and effectiveness in the management of the public service.

It seeks to enhance service delivery to the public by ensuring that top-level managers are held accountable for results, and that they, in turn, hold those below them accountable. The exercise also aims to reverse the decline in public service efficiency.

Additionally, performance contracting ensures that resource allocation aligns with the achievement of key national policy priorities, facilitates the measurement and evaluation of performance, links rewards to measurable outcomes, and strengthens the obligations of both the Government and its employees in achieving agreed-upon targets.

The process is based on the commitments agreed upon at the beginning of the Financial Year and which are contained in the Performance Contracts of respective MDAs.

The performance indicators contained in the Performance Contracts (PC) are informed by national development goals, as espoused mainly in the Kenya Vision 2030 and the Bottom-up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA).

The Contracts are cascaded to all Departments, Agencies, Sections, Units and eventually to all cadres of employees in order to entrench a performance-oriented culture in the public service.

At the end of the Financial Year, Government MDAs undergo performance evaluation in order to determine actual achievements against the targets set in the Performance Contracts.

This was completed in time by all MDAs thus paving the way for the upcoming external evaluation.

The external evaluation exercise will be coordinated by the Public Service Performance Management Unit (PSPMU) in the Office of the Deputy Chief of Staff for Performance and Delivery Management.

It will entail physical verification of the quarterly and annual achievements for the 2023/24 Financial Year as reported by MDAs.

This will ensure credibility of the exercise and its results. The whole process of Performance Evaluation is undertaken through the Government Performance Management Information System (GPCIS)